Report: Arsenal on alert as Napoli line up bid for Benfica full-back
19 March at 12:20According to the latest reports from Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, one of Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli’s main priorities this summer is to sign a new left-back.
Indeed, the long-term future of Faouzi Ghoulam, who is currently out of action due to a broken kneecap, remains unclear as we head towards the opening of the transfer window in July.
Therefore, Giuntoli and his staff have identified Benfica’s Álex Grimaldo as a potential replacement for the Algerian, who has previously attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco.
Partenopei representatives have already made it clear they are keeping tabs on the former Barcelona youth product’s development, and SLB are fully aware of their plans to lure him to Campania come the end of the campaign.
President Luís Filipe Vieira intends to thrash out terms of a new contract with the 22-year-old Valencia native in the hope that he will agree to increase the value of his release clause, which currently stands at around €30 million.
(Corriere dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments