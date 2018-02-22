Report: Newcastle monitoring situation of Lazio, AC Milan and Arsenal target
28 March at 14:30According to the latest reports from Turkish-Football.com, Newcastle United have added their name to a long list of clubs interested in signing Beşiktaş midfielder Oğuzhan Özyakup during this summer’s transfer window.
The 25-year-old Süper Lig champion, whose contract is due to expire at the end of June, is being chased by a whole host of clubs who are keen to add him to their respective squads ahead of next season.
Indeed, Serie A pair Lazio and AC Milan have been monitoring the Zaandam native’s performances throughout the campaign and have been left in no doubt that he would be an ideal reinforcement during the off-season.
Former paymasters Arsenal have also been linked with a move to take their former player back to North London, as head of football relations Raul Sanllehi and chief scout Sven Mislintat look to build a squad capable of competing with the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United for the Premier League title.
