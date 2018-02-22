Report: Neymar could leave PSG if Conte arrives
10 March at 16:00Across Europe, reports continue to suggest that Brazilian superstar Neymar is unhappy with life at Paris Saint-Germain. Indeed, he would welcome a return to La Liga with a Barcelona reunion said to be his preferred choice. That said, he would gladly join Real Madrid if that was to be the only option available to him.
Despite scoring 29 goals and contributing 19 assists in his first 30 appearances, the former Santos wonderkid has failed to capture the hearts of PSG supporters. Many have already grown tired of his individualism and the fact he is granted certain privileges that no other players are.
With coach Unai Emery destined to leave his role at the end of the season after another underwhelming UEFA Champions League campaign, there is a good chance circumstances could change and Neymar might not be handed such a free pass to do whatever he likes by the next boss.
Antonio Conte is rumoured to be the frontrunner to succeed Emery, and he is certainly not someone who would be willing to give any player preferential treatment. His teams tend to be based on grit, determination and unity – not individual talent.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
