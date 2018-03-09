Report: Neymar indeed wants a Barcelona return
10 March at 10:30Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is reportedly intent on sealing a move back to Barcelona, Mundo Deportivo understand.
The 26-year-old Brazilian, who joined PSG from Barcelona in what was a shocking record-breaking move from the Nou Camp for a fee in the region of 222 million euros, has impressed for the French side this season. He has scored 28 times in all competitions, assisting 16 times on the way.
Mundo Deportivo report that Neymar wants to head back to the Nou Camp in the summer and has been in contact with several players and staff from his former club for that. He is said to still have a good relationship with one of the coaches, who was at the club from 2014 to 2017.
He has realised that he made a mistake in joining Paris Saint-Germain and while he did come out of Messi's shadow, Ligue 1's inferiority has left him disappointed. And that inferiority hasn't helped him grow as a footballer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
