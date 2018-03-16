Report: Neymar ‘made promise’ to former Barcelona team-mates
16 March at 19:00Psg star Neymar is reported to be a top transfer target of Real Madrid who could sign the Brazilian in 2019. Meantime, reports in Spain suggest the Merengues are close to finalizing a deal for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski.
As for Neymar, Mundo Deportivo claims the Brazilian has made a promise to his former team-mates at Barcelona.
The Brazilian has reportedly promised that he won’t be joining Real Madrid anytime in the future. Neymar is reported to be not on good terms with chiefs of Psg but he has ensured his former team-mates that he won’t be leaving Psg unless the club decide to sell him.
Neymar joined Psg from Barcelona for € 222 million last summer. The Brazilian has had a great start to the season but he is now out of action due to an injury. Neymar is expected to return to action during the World Cup that will be held in Russia.
Go to comments