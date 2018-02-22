The worst possible news has greeted PSG fans this morning: star player Neymar could be out of the upcoming Champions League tie against Real Madrid after rolling his ankle last night.

The Brazilian sensation was signed for

222 million in the summer with the express purpose of helping PSG win the the jug-eared trophy. 3-1 down after the first leg of their Round of 16 clash with Real Madrid, the Parisians are hoping that the 26-year-old can orchestrate a massive comeback at the Parc des Princes.

But those hopes may have been dashed by his injury, sustained against Marseille last night. As you can see from the images, he was stretchered off in tears.

Neymar in tears as he's stretchered off with an ankle injury pic.twitter.com/8QKRE3lmiJ — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 25, 2018

The Parisians still hope to have their man ready for next week’s big game, Coach Unai Emery saying that "If today I had to say yes or no to be fit against Real [Madrid], I would say yes. I want to be optimistic.

"The first tests we have done show it is a sprain, we will do more medical examinations to be totally sure," he said in his post-match press conference.

"Neymar is going to do some new tests. We’re going to stay optimistic.”