Report: Neymar's social media accounts could be worth over €30m a month
08 February at 15:25Neymar could very well double his salary every month, if a recent article from Le Parisien (via the Gazzetta) is to be believed.
Though the Brazilian earns €37 million a month, he could theoretically earn another €34m a month thanks to his social media accounts, according to Blinkfire.
The former Barcelona man joined the Parisians in the summer for a huge 222 million, and has been a massive success ever since, scoring 27 goals in all competitions and notching another 14 assists.
The 26-year-old has been linked to a departure from Real Madrid, but if his earning potential alone will compel PSG to fight to keep him to the end.
With his 187.2 followers, Stephane Guerin of Havas Sport & Entertainment claims that “Neymar himself is a form of media.”
A single Neymar post is, according to these calculations be worth €459.000. A stunning sum for one of the most valuable players in the world, and one who could take PSG to the next level… in every sense of the word.
