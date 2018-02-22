Report: Neymar to remain at PSG despite Real Madrid interest
22 April at 14:35According to the latest reports from Brazilian television channel Esporte Interativo, it is increasingly likely that Neymar will remain a Paris Saint-Germain player for at least one more season.
At the end of this month, the Brazilian will return to the French capital, where he will continue to recover from injury and plan ahead for next season. Therefore, despite Real Madrid’s interest, key figures within Les Parisiens’ hierarchy expect him to stay at the club.
Neymar will stay at PSG, according to Europe 1's @isabelapagliari - she reports that his girlfriend has grown close to other wives of PSG players & thus wants to remain.— Get French Football (@GFFN) April 21, 2018
(Esporte Interativo)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
