Report: Neymar wants Psg to sign Morata
07 February at 21:25Neymar has reportedly asked PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelafi to launch a big bid in an attempt to sign ex-Real Madrid star Alvaro Morata, this according to Don Balon. It is not a secret that Neymar and Cavani do not have the best relationship as it seems like the Brazilian star would like his new club to acquire Alvaro Morata to play alongside himself and Kylian Mbappé (this would surely lead to a Edinson Cavani departure).
It won't be easy as Chelsea paid around 80 million euros last summer to acquire him from Real Madrid. Even so, it was Conte who partially requested him and if the Italian coach leaves the Blues, then things can change. The Spanish news outlet reports that Luis Enrique might take over for Conte if he is to leave Chelsea as Morata's future would then be in doubt. PSG could be willing to offer Cavani versus Morata in a one on one swap deal but this remains to be seen. As the summer approaches, there are already plenty of spicy rumors out there....
