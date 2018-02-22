Report: Pallotta infuriated by Roma defeat to AC Milan
26 February at 13:10Roma’s 2-0 defeat at home to AC Milan last night did not go down too well with president James Pallotta, according to the latest reports from Il Messaggero.
The American businessman was expecting a strong reaction from his side following on from their 2-1 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League last week. Sufficed to say, Eusebio Di Francesco’s charges did not oblige.
The Giallorossi are now behind both Lazio and Inter in the Serie A table, which means they currently lie outside the qualification spots for next season’s UCL. Pallotta is now demanding a response from the players in their forthcoming matches against Napoli, Torino and Shakhtar.
It is understood coach Di Francesco is not at risk of losing his job just yet, as Pallotta reportedly told his squad that they are not playing with the necessary grit and determination. Meanwhile, sporting director Monchi has reportedly travelled to Boston to hold a summit with the ownership to discuss the best way forward.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
