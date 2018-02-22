Report: Paris Saint-Germain eye big move for Tottenham's Eriksen
03 May at 17:15French giants Paris Saint-Germain are weighing up a move to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen, reports from Daily Express suggest.
The 26-year-old Eriksen has become one of the Premier League's best players over the last few seasons after he joined Spurs from Ajax for a fee in the region of 13 million euros. This season, Eriksen has been vital to Mauricio Pochettino's side, having scored ten times and assisting just as many times in 34 Premier League appearances.
The Daily Express in England have linked the Dane with a move to French moneybags Paris Saint-Germain.
Eriksen's current deal at the North London giants runs out in the summer of 2020 and currently earns about 70,000 pounds per week at Tottenham. PSG are willing to offer a fee in the region of 115 million and increase his wage too.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments