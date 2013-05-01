Reports have emerged have emerged in Genoa-based daily Secolo XIX that Monaco bound youngster Pietro Pellegri would not like to move away from his hometown.

In what was a rather shocking turn of events last night, it was reported by a host of reliable outlets that Monaco have stolen a march of Juventus in the race to signing the 16-year-old Pietro Pellegri when the Old Lady were dubbed to be the favorites to sign him from Genoa this month.

Secolo XIX believe that the striker has told his friends that he would not like to leave his hometown club and leave his city now. Per the outlet, Pellegri has told his friends: “I don’t believe that I have to leave the club, I do not think I have to go away from my city, I do not believe it.”

Pellegri’s father- Marco is an assistant coach at Genoa. Despite that, the youngster seems set to seal a move to Monaco this month after Juve’s offer of around 10 million euros plus bonuses was blown out of the water by Monaco’s bid of around 23 million euros plus bonuses yesterday.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)