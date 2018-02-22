L'Equipe reveals Pogba's Juventus buy back clause
23 February at 13:25French daily L'Equipe suggests that there is a possibility of Paul Pogba returning to Juventus from Manchester United.
While Pogba, 24, has racked up a tally of nine assists this season for Manchester United and has impressed, he seems to have fallen out with manager Jose Mourinho right now. He was substituted early in the second half against Newcastle and Tottenham and didn't start against Huddersfield recently.
L'Equipe via IlBianconero suggest that there's clause in Pogba's current United contract that will allow him to return to Juventus for a fee in the region of 60 million euros and with the Frenchman not in the best period of his career, Juventus are monitoring his situation.
His wage demands though, can be a problem as the highest earners in the Juventus squad currently happen to be Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain, who both earn 7.5 euros a season, while Pogba would want a wage of about 12 million euros a season.
It is said that Pogba is still a part of a Whatsapp group that has other former Juventus players.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments