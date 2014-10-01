Report: Pogba is not a target for Real Madrid
17 February at 13:10According to the latest reports from Sky Sports, Real Madrid will not attempt to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba this summer.
Los Blancos president Florentino Pérez has made no secret of the fact he intends to strengthen Zinedine Zidane’s squad significantly come the end of the season. Indeed, he has admitted to the fact the club failed to do what was necessary last summer.
However, it seems Pogba is not someone he will try to lure to the Spanish capital despite previously being targeted by Pérez and his colleagues.
Instead, it is said that Los Merengues have made Chelsea forward Eden Hazard their number one target. They will also look to sign a top-class goalkeeper, with Thibaut Courtois and David De Gea the two leading candidates.
There is a chance they will sign another striker, depending on whether they can offload both Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale who have underperformed this campaign.
(Sky Sports)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
