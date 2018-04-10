Report: Pogba opens door to Psg move but only on one condition
10 April at 17:30Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly open to the idea of joining Paris Saint-Germain after the end of the season only on one condition.
According to Parisunited.net, the France international will swap Old Trafford for
Parc des Princes if Neymar will remain at the club. The former Santos star joined the Ligue 1 outfit for a world-record fee of €222m from Barcelona last summer.
The Brazil international has impressed for PSG in his debut season and has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. There are rumours the 12-time European champions could make an approach for the forward in the summer.
If Neymar continues at PSG, Pogba is reportedly willing to join the French club next season. Th same report also claims United manager Jose Mourinho does not prefer him, which has made the former Juventus midfielder to consider his future with the English giants.
Last week, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola made a revelation that Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola offered the midfielder to the Etihad outfit in the mid-season transfer window. Mourinho had dropped Pogba from the starting XI in few matches and was also taken off the pitch in United’s defeat against Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.
If Pogba leaves United, it will be a massive blow for the Red Devils. Should Neymar leave PSG, hen he latter’s chances of signing the Old Trafford midfielder could be slim.
