Report: PSG join race to sign Toby Alderweireld
03 April at 16:50Reports from England suggest that French giants Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race to sign Tottenham superstar Toby Alderweireld.
After having joined Tottenham from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015, Alderweireld has established himself as one of the best defenders in the world. His progress this season has been hindered by injuries and there has been constant talk of him not extending his Tottenham deal. He has appeared only ten times in the Premier League this season.
Reports from English dailies say that Alderweireld is now a target for PSG as well, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona already in the race to sign him.
The 29-year-old Alderweireld's contract at Spurs runs out in the summer of 2019 and while the Belgian did feature for his national side last week, he wasn't included in the squad to face Chelsea this Sunday by Mauricio Pochettino.
It is said that the Parisiens could be ready to hand Alderweireld a five-year long contract and a wage of 12 million euros per season.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
