Report: PSG make Dybala summer transfer priority
27 April at 13:30French giants Paris Saint-Germain will look to sign Juventus star Paulo Dybala in the upcoming summer, French outlet Le10Sport understand.
The 24-year-old Dybala has become one of the world's best players since he joined Juventus in the summer of 2015 from Palermo for a 32 million euros fee. This season, the Argentine has done well for the Old Lady, scoring 21 times and assisting four times in the Serie A in a total of 29 appearances for the club.
French news outlet Le10Sport report that PSG are still after Dybala and see him as an important transfer target for the upcoming summer transfer window.
Dybala's agent, who happens to be his brother, had reportedly initiated contact with PSG around last January and this was the time when Dybala was benched for many games by Massimiliano Allegri.
Real Madrid and Manchester United have also drawn links with the Argentine, but it seems PSG are ready to make a mark too.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
