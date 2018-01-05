Report: PSG plotting summer swap for Cristiano Ronaldo
05 January at 16:05Paris Saint-Germain is considering whether to make an even more monumental summer transfer than their acquision of Neymar last year.
They want Ronaldo.
PSG’s interest in signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer has been reported on many times. Now they are looking to take advantage of the fact that the Portuguese striker has threatened his future with Real Madrid if Florentino Pérez does not succumb to his economic requests. What was not known is that, according to El Confidencial, the Parisian club is trying to get Edinson Cavani into the potential transaction to make the negotiation less expensive.
The idea is to acquire Cristiano Ronaldo to form a fearsome offensive trident with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. But for that, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi must convince Florentino Perez to take Edinson Cavani, taking advantage of Real Madrid's search for a replacement Karim Benzema no matter how much Zidane supports him. The Uruguayan striker is not completely comfortable since Neymar arrived and could accept a change of scenery.
