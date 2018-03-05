Report: PSG, Real Madrid and Spurs join race to sign Man City target
14 March at 22:30Last month, The Sun revealed that Manchester City have begun negotiations with Sporting CP over a deal to bring 18-year-old forward Rafael Leão to the Premier League during this summer’s transfer window.
Indeed, the Citizens are reportedly willing to pay as much as €25 million in order to sign the Almada native, whom they regard as one of the continent’s brightest young talents.
However, according to the latest reports, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to secure his services at the end of the season. Manchester United and Real Madrid were also credited with an interest by the Daily Mirror earlier this week.
Despite the fact he is primarily a central striker, he is also more than capable of performing on the left-hand side of a three-pronged attacking system. With so many clubs said to be eyeing up a move, it could be an interesting summer ahead for the teenager.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
