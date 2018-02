Tottenham signed Brazilian star Lucas Moura in the January transfer window and French paper Le Parisien has released the real reason why the former Santos winger was sold by the Ligue 1 giants.Moura was struggling with game time in Paris andbecause of his lack of game time under the Tour Eiffel. Le Parisien (via According to Sportmediaset), however, Lucas Moura was sold to Psg because the club’s board thought the Brazilian was a dressing room mole who had been informing media about everything going on in the dressing room of the Ligue 1 giants.Hatem Ben Arfa has also been accused of being a dressing room mole but Psg failed to wrap up a deal to sell the former Nicein the January transfer window. The Brazilian had only played 79 minutes with Psg since the beginning of the season.