Report: Psg sold Lucas Moura to Tottenham because he was a dressing room mole
02 February at 14:35Tottenham signed Brazilian star Lucas Moura in the January transfer window and French paper Le Parisien has released the real reason why the former Santos winger was sold by the Ligue 1 giants.
Moura was struggling with game time in Paris and several reports in Europe had been claiming Tottenham managed to sign the 25-year-old because of his lack of game time under the Tour Eiffel.
According to Le Parisien (via Sportmediaset), however, Lucas Moura was sold to Psg because the club’s board thought the Brazilian was a dressing room mole who had been informing media about everything going on in the dressing room of the Ligue 1 giants.
Hatem Ben Arfa has also been accused of being a dressing room mole but Psg failed to wrap up a deal to sell the former Nice star who is also struggling with game time in Paris.
Tottenham signed Lucas for a fee close to € 28 million in the January transfer window. The Brazilian had only played 79 minutes with Psg since the beginning of the season.
