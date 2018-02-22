Report: PSG step up Allegri pursuit
17 March at 12:55According to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Paris Saint-Germain have identified Massimiliano Allegri as the man they want to hire as Unai Emery's replacement at the end of the season. Former Roma and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique had previously been Les Parisiens' preferred choice, but he seemedingly made too many exorbitant requests during negotiations with Nasser Al-Khelaifi and his representatives. PSG Sporting director Antero Henrique has now set his sights on Allegri , with many senior figures in Paris, said to be huge admirers of the Bianconeri bosses' leadership skills; they value his ability to manage a dressing room full of big egos, which could be critical in helping Neymar to settle down and play his very best football.have identified Massimiliano Allegri as the man they want to hire as Unai Emery’s replacement at the end of the season.
However, there has been no formal contact between the parties as yet, with PSG looking at their time for now. Indeed, reports suggest fellow Italian tacticians Carlo Ancelotti and Roberto Mancini are also in contention to take over from Emery.Indeed, reports suggest fellow Italian tacticians Carlo Ancelotti and Roberto Mancini are also in contention to take over from Emery.
