Jose Mourinho is only PSG’s third-favourite

The well-informed Jonathan Johnson of ESPNFC claims that the Special One isn’t the Parisian side’s priority, as many other sources have claimed over the last few months.

Incumbent Unai Emery has been on the chopping block ever since his side was huimiliatingly e;iminated from the Champions last season after a 6-1 hammering against Barcelona.

According to Johnson, Mourinho is behind Antonio Conte and Andre Villas-Boas. The latter’s name is less of a shock when one realizes that he worked with Antero Henrique at Porto, where they won the Liga Sagres, Cup and Europa League treble back in 2011.

The idea is that PSG want to combine good play, results and the ability to handle a lot of locker room personalities, and both Conte and Villas-Boas are appreciate on that front, with the former’s motivational skills a particular boon.

Emery is still the Coach, and his team has done sensationally this season, but he is expected to make a deep run in the Champions League. Things may go sour quickly if the Ligue 1 side falls in the Round of 16, when they face Real Madrid.