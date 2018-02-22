Report: Rafinha wants Barcelona exit, Inter in talks to complete permanent deal

Barcelona loanee star Rafinha doesn’t want to return to the Nou Camp and prefers a permanent stay at Inter instead, Tuttosport reports.



According to the Turin-based paper, the Serie A giants are in talks with Barcelona to complete the player’s permanent move and the next ten days will be decisive to learn the future of the Brazilian midfielder.



Inter can activate a € 35 million option to buy but the Serie A giants can’t afford to pay as much and are now in talks with Barcelona to lower the player’s fee.



Tuttosport claims the next 20 days will be decisive to know the future of the talented midfielder who joined Inter on loan with option to buy this past January.



Talks between the two clubs are ongoing. The player doesn’t want to leave the San Siro where he is getting some regular game time. Inter hope Barcelona will lower their transfer demands and will manage to make the player’s move permanent before the end of the season.

