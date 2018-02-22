Report: Raiola offers Matuidi to Man Utd
12 March at 22:45The Italian-Dutch agent feels that his client could end up joining English giants Manchester United, according to reports.
The French international midfielder Matuidi is a regular starter for the Old Lady under Max Allegri who has based the qualities of the former PSG man on the 4-3-3 system which he uses.
With Michael Carrick set to retire during the summer and the futures of Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera and Ashley Young up in the year, United manager Jose Mourinho will prioritize bolstering his midfield during the summer and it appears that Matuidi is one of the men whom he is interested in signing.
As he is a key part of the Juventus first team, Allegri will not part ways with the 30-year-old easily and if he does so, it will not be cheaply.
