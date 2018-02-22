Report: Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG plot bids for Liverpool superstar
20 March at 16:40According to the latest reports from The Sun, Mohamed Salah’s stunning form this season has not gone unnoticed across Europe, with several top clubs weighing up a bid for him during this summer’s transfer window.
Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are all said to be monitoring his situation closely, having identified him as the ideal player to strengthen their respective star-studded attacks at the end of the season.
However, The Reds are determined not to lose the Egyptian after just one season and will therefore demand top dollar should they agree to his departure. Indeed, if reports are to be believed, they will not accept a penny less than £200 million.
Considering the fact Philippe Coutinho was allowed to leave for Barcelona in January, the last thing Jürgen Klopp will want is for another member of his fearsome forward line to leave Anfield.
As things stand, no concrete discussions have taken place and LFC fans across the world will be hoping it stays that way. After all, they have been forced to endure enough so-called seasons of transition over the past few years without adding another big-name sale to the list.
(The Sun)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
