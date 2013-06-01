Report: Real Madrid could offer former Inter star to Juventus
11 February at 22:00
It is currently one of football’s worst kept secrets that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez intends to revamp his team’s attacking options during this summer’s transfer window.
He has grown frustrated by the inconsistent performances of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, so he is therefore intent on signing at least two new forward players come the end of the season.
Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala is one of Los Blancos’ prime targets, and it is said the Spanish giants could make a bid for him over the course of the next few months.
Indeed, according to Rai Sport, Pérez will look to reduce Juve’s asking price by offering a player to them in part-exchange. Right-back Dani Carvajal is one such potential option, while former Inter midfielder Mateo Kovačić has also emerged as someone who could make the move to Turin.
The Croatian has struggled to secure a regular starting berth under Zinedine Zidane, but the Bianconeri are yet to be convinced by the idea of selling Dybala to Los Merengues.
(Rai Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
