Report: Real Madrid could trigger release clause of Valencia star Soler
30 March at 16:00La Liga giants Real Madrid are willing to trigger the release clause of Valencia star Carlos Soler, Superdeporte understand.
The 21-year-old Soler, who had drawn links with Premier League giants Manchester United not too long ago, has been in impressive form for Marcelinho's men this season. In 24 appearances from the heart of the park, the Spaniard has scored once and has racked up a tally of four assists too.
Superdeporte (via CalcioMercato) report that the Los Blancos are interested in signing young Soler and will want to trigger the 80 million euros release clause that he has in his current contract.
While Valencia will want to keep their prized asset, but they'd have nothing to stop Real Madrid from buying Soler once the player's release clause is met. Florentino Perez feels that the player could be an important part of the revolution that the club will undergo from the next summer transfer window.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
