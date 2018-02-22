Real Madrid dealt transfer blow as Icardi opens new contract talks with Inter
19 March at 13:20Mauro Icardi is the main man of Inter at the moment as the Argentinean netted four goals against Sampdoria yesterday night helping his side to secure a crucial 5-0 away win to Sampdoria.
The Argentinean striker has now 103 Serie A goals in his career and hire reputation as one of the best strikers in Europe is growing day by day.
No surprise Real Madrid have made him one of their main summer targets especially because Icardi has a € 110 million release clause that would allow any club outside Serie A to welcome his services at the end of the season.
Both him and Tottenham star Harry Kane have been shortlisted as potential attacking reinforcement by the La Liga giants but today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport claims Icardi is likely to commit his future to Inter.
The Italian paper claims new contract talks between Icardi and Inter will begin after Easter. The Serie A giants could offer their star striker a new € 7 million-a-year deal expiring in 2023. The player’s release clause may be increased as well and that would make it more difficult for Real Madrid to sign the Argentinean at the end of the season.
