Report: Real Madrid eyeing big move for Eden Hazard
18 February at 11:15If reports from the Daily Express are to be believed, Real Madrid are set to launch a summer move for Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard.
The 27-year-old Belgian has impressed for the Blues this season, scoring 15 times in all competitions for Antonio Conte's men. Rumors have been strife about him leaving Chelsea this coming summer and his father has been very vocal about how his son could leave Chelsea for the Santiago Bernabeu.
Per Daily Express via Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid indeed are looking at Hazard this summer and are close to losing hope in former Tottenham star Gareth Bale, who is likely to be moved on to make way for Hazard.
The Los Blancos will be willing to shell out about 110 million euros to sign the Blues superstar and there is a possibility that if Hazard does go to the Bernabeu, Chelsea can well look to bring Bale to Stamford Bridge in what could be a big swap deal.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
