Real Madrid are already planning for a future with Neymar, Marca write.

According to the Spanish daily, the Merengues have already outlined two scenarios for the summer, one in which they nab the Brazilian, one in which they don’t.

Marca write that Neymar’s influential father doesn’t like PSG, while his son “

The

222 million player is reported by some outlets to be able to leave PSG for the same sum, though recent news indicated that the Brazilian is not believed to have any sort of release clause.

Real have, the article indicates, set aside

300 million in order to recruit Neymar this summer.

He has netted 28 goals in all competitions in Paris, but isn’t happy with the level of Ligue 1, and wants to play on a bigger stage. He’s also not getting on famously with many of his team-mates.

knows that he made a mistake by signing for PSG.”