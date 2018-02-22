Report: Real Madrid ramp up efforts to sign Juventus target
08 March at 19:25Emre Can has not signed for Juventus yet, despite constant speculation suggesting he was on the verge of doing so throughout the last few months. The German midfielder himself revealed that he has yet to decide what he will do once his contract with Liverpool expires in June.
Bianconeri directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici remain in contact with the player’s agent, looking to conclude an agreement which would see him earn €5 million plus bonuses for the next five seasons in Turin.
However, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Real Madrid have signalled their intent to offer the former Bayer Leverkusen star a contract. Can is well aware of their interest, which is why he and his entourage have informed Juve that they would like more time to make a final decision.
Meanwhile, Marotta and Paratici are reportedly monitoring the respective situations of both Lorenzo Pellegrini and Bryan Cristante as they weigh up alternative options should the Can deal fall through.
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
