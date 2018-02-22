Report: Real Madrid reignite interest in AC Milan defender
17 March at 16:10According to the latest reports from Fichajes.com, Real Madrid are set to reignite their long-standing interest in Leonardo Bonucci during this summer’s transfer window.
The 30-year-old Italian internationalist only joined AC Milan from Juventus last July, but it seems that has not deterred Los Blancos in their quest to add him to Zinedine Zidane’s defensive ranks.
Though it is highly unlikely that Rossoneri technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli would allow him to leave after just one season at San Siro, there is a chance he could be forced to sacrifice one of the club’s prized assets in order to comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations.
However, Bonucci is not the only centre-back being targeted by Florentino Pérez and his recruitment team, with Los Merengues also said to be eyeing up moves for the likes of David Luiz, Milan Škriniar and Clément Lenglet, who impressed during Sevilla’s recent Champions League double header against Manchester United.
(Fichajes.com)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
