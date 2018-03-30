Report: Real Madrid rejected sensational Liverpool swap proposal
30 March at 13:00According to the latest reports from Catalan sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool made a sensational offer of €70 million plus Philippe Coutinho in a bid to sign Gareth Bale during last summer’s transfer window.
Indeed, they quote the book “PSG: Revelations of a Revolution” and suggest LFC manager Jürgen Klopp was eager to add the Welsh international to his squad, knowing that he would eventually lose Coutinho to Barcelona anyway.
The book, written by Paris United, claims the offer was surprisingly rejected by Los Blancos and goes on to state: “Contrary to what happens in Barcelona, the Brazilian does not generate consensus in Madrid.
“In reality, Florentino Pérez always thinks of Mbappé, like PSG, so the sale of Bale to Paris could eventually satisfy everyone, in a three-pool billiard game if the Neymar operation collapsed.”
Of course, PSG went on to sign both Neymar and Mbappé, leaving Madrid pretty much empty handed. Pérez and his colleagues might well regret turning down The Reds’ offer, especially given the fact they are now understood to be ready to offload Bale this summer due to his injury problems.
(Mundo Deportivo)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
