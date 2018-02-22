Report: Real Madrid set sights on Liverpool and Juventus targets
23 March at 17:10According to the latest reports from Spanish portal El Bernabéu, Real Madrid have identified German duo Emre Can and Timo Werner as two of their main targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
The Liverpool midfielder was previously thought to be on the verge of signing for Juventus, having been on the radar of Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici for several years.
However, confirmation of any such deal is yet to arrive and it is said that the Bianconeri are growing increasingly frustrated in their attempts to lure the former Bayer Leverkusen man to Turin. This may well leave the door ajar for Los Blancos to make a decisive move of their own.
Meanwhile, adding a new striker to Zinedine Zidane’s squad remains high on president Florentino Pérez’s agenda as the search for Karim Benzema’s long-term replacement hots up.
RB Leipzig hitman Timo Werner has emerged as a concrete idea in recent weeks and, if reports are to be believed, Los Merengues could bid for his services within the coming weeks.
