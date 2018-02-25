Report: Real Madrid to re-sign forgotten midfielder in the summer
26 February at 11:55One of today’s report of Spanish paper As is pretty surprising. According to our colleagues in Spain, in fact, Real Madrid will re-sign Frankfurt midfielder Omar Mascarell in the summer. The 25-year-old was bought by the German club in summer 2016 but during his time abroad, the player has only managed one goal and one assist in 39 appearances with the Bundesliga side.
Despite that, Real Madrid are reportedly determined to re-sign him in the summer. The Merengues have a € 4 million buy-back clause that they want to activate to take the player back to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Real Madrid believe the player’s value is in the region of € 15 million and are planning to sell him in the summer for a similar fee.
A decision on the player’s future, however, will be taken by Real Madrid boss next summer. Either Zidane or his successor would be entitled to decide whether the player deserves a chance to play at the Bernabeu.
