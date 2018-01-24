Report: Real Madrid veterans have secret dinner to 'save Ronaldo'
24 January at 14:20Real Madrid veterans Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric and Marcelo have reportedly had a secret dinner with Cristiano Ronaldo before last week-end’s clash against Deportivo.
According to Spanish paper Marca, Real Madrid stars wanted to take action to help the Portuguese to overcome his problems with the club’s chiefs.
Ronaldo, in fact, is reportedly unhappy with the club’s decision of not offering him a new deal. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner wants to be treated as the best player in the world and expected Real Madrid to hand him a new deal after the Champions League final won in Cardiff against Juventus this past June.
Trouble is, Real Madrid do not want to offer Ronaldo a new deal and according to reports the club would be open to sell the Portuguese at the end of the season.
Real Madrid veterans, however, know very well they can’t reach their targets without Ronaldo this season and decided to have a dinner with him to remember the Portugal star how much he still matters for the club and the team.
Ronaldo seems to have had a great reaction as the Portuguese netted a brace in last week-end’s 7-1 win against Deportivo. Is this a new beginning for CR7?
