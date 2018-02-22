Report: Real Madrid will fire these four if they lose to PSG
06 March at 19:45For Real Madrid, tonight’s UEFA Champions League last 16 encounter with Paris Saint-Germain is a final. Indeed, president Florentino Pérez has made this abundantly clear to his players. The outcome of the match will determine whether Zinedine Zidane and several of his players have a future in the Spanish capital.
PSG clawing their way back from a 3-1 deficit to seal qualification at Los Blancos’ expense is unthinkable as far as Pérez is concerned, which is why heads will roll if Zizou and his players let their lead slip.
Having already been eliminated from the Copa del Rey and sitting 15 points behind Barcelona in La Liga, Zidane’s time on the Madrid bench would be brought to an end at the end of what could only be described as a disastrous season.
It is also likely that Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Isco would be sold at the end of the season to make way for fresh reinforcements in attack. None of them have performed at the required level this season, but are still valued relatively high on the transfer market.
(Don Balón)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
