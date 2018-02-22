Report: Real not interested anymore in De Gea and Courtois and that’s bad news for Liverpool
18 March at 13:30Liverpool and Real Madrid have been both linked with signing Roma star Alisson at the end of the season. The Brazilian goalkeeper as emerged as one of the best and most reliable shot-stopper in Italy so far this season and some of the best European clubs are reported to be ready to make huge bids to sign the Brazil International at the end of the season.
Reports in Spain this week suggested that the Reds’ are ready to invest € 80 million to sign the talented shot-stopper in June. Klopp is looking for a new goalkeeper since very long time and Alisson would be the right player to finally strengthen the Reds’ defensive department.
According to Don Balon, however, Florentino Perez has a plan to beat the Reds to the signing of Alisson. Real Madrid have reportedly dropped their interest in De Gea and Courtois after their mistakes in Champions League. Alisson is now believed to be the Merengues number one target to raplace Keylor Navas and Don Balon reports Florentino Perez will soon arrive to Italy to personally negotiate the transfer of the Brazilian keeper.
