Report: Real won't allow Isco to leave

As per reports from Spanish daily Marca, La Liga giants Real Madrid will not let Spanish star Isco leave the club.



The 25-year-old Spaniard recently scored a fantastic hat-trick for the Spanish national side in the 6-1 hammering of rivals Argentina and opened up about his place at Real Madrid. While he isn't a regular at the Santiago Bernabeu, he has scored five times and has assisted just as many times in 25 appearances in the La Liga.



Spanish daily Marca report that despite Isco not being utilized in as good a way as possible, Real Madrid will not let the Spaniard leave the club.



While clubs like Manchester City have drawn links with the talismanic midfielder, Real want to hold onto him and with the club boss Zinedine Zidane already having announced the fact that Isco won't be allowed to leave, it seems like a possibility that the former Malaga star stays at the Bernabeu.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)