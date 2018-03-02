Report: Roma ahead of Inter and Napoli in race to sign Balotelli
03 April at 14:55According to the latest reports from Italian newspaper Leggo, there is a strong possibility that Mario Balotelli could leave Ligue 1 side Nice in order to join Roma during this summer’s transfer window.
Giallorossi sporting director Monchi is preparing to oversee a mini revolution come the end of the season, having decided against making drastic changes to the playing squad in January.
Edin Džeko, who was on the verge of joining Chelsea alongside Emerson Palmieri, will be allowed to leave should an acceptable offer for his services arrive. Indeed, Balotelli is being considered as a potential replacement for the Bosnian striker.
Inter and Napoli have also been mentioned as possible destinations for Super Mario, though no one has yet taken any concrete steps towards bringing the former Manchester City and AC Milan maverick back to Italy.
Eusebio Di Francesco has previously spoken of his desire to work with the 27-year-old, saying: “I’d coach him. I spoke to him two years ago about bringing him to Sassuolo, but nothing came of it. He’s a player with huge potential.”
(Leggo)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
