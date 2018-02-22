Report: Roma considering Barcelona, Man Utd target

According to the Gazzetta Dello Sport, Roma are considering approaching agent Mino Raiola about his client Justin Kluivert of Ajax. At just 18 years of age the Dutch winger has top clubs across Europe on high alert due to his quickness, dribbling ability, and strong link-up play. This season he has produced 7 goals and 4 assists in 24 appearances in the Eredivisie.



Roma are certainly not first to the chase as Manchester United have reportedly been close to securing his services. In addition, there is a recent development that will have the Red Devils frustrated.



The Ajax starlet is the son of Patrick Kluivert, a tremendous former player who suited up for the likes of Ajax, Milan, and Barcelona, where he spent the largest portion of his career. Patrick spoke to Omnisport recently about how he has urged his son to snub United to instead follow in his footsteps and play for Barcelona.



"Of course, I prefer that he goes to Barcelona but in football everything can happen."



"He's an adult, he can make his own decisions but he's already said it's a dream for him to play for Barcelona. But you never know in football."

