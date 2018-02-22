Monchi travels to Lisbon intent on signing Liverpool and Man Utd target
06 May at 13:45Calciomercato.com sources understand that Roma sporting director Monchi has flown to Lisbon where he will enter negotiations with Benfica over the potential transfer of Anderson Talisca.
The Brazilian attacking midfielder has spent the previous two seasons on loan at Turkish Süper Lig giants Beşiktaş. Indeed, he has managed to strike up an excellent relationship with the likes of Ryan Babel and Ricardo Quaresma.
The Black Eagles are reportedly willing to pay €20 million in order to sign the 24-year-old on a permanent basis, but the player himself is said to prefer the idea of moving to Italy.
However, the Giallorossi will surely face further competition in their pursuit of Talisca, who has also been courted by Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United.
Red Devils boss José Mourinho admires him a great deal and sees him as a potentially ideal addition to his star-studded squad. Only time will tell where his next destination will be.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
