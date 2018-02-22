Report: Roma prepare 35 million bid for Juve and Man Utd target Cristante
21 March at 13:15Serie A giants AS Roma are reportedly set to make a 35 million euros offer to sign Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante.
The 23-year-old midfielder, who signed for Atalanta from Benfica, has enjoyed a impressive campaign so far at the Bergamo based club. In 27 appearances in the Serie A, the Italian has scored eight times. He has also scored thrice in the club's Europa League campaign this season.
Corriere dello Sport understand that Roma are likely to make a bid in the region of 35 million euros for the midfielder, as they look to make their liking for the player clear and make way for him by now listening to offers for Radja Nainggolan and Kevin Strootman.
It is understood that while Juventus are currently leading the chase to sign the midfielder, Roma are looking to trump the Old Lady in the race to sign Cristante by testing Atalanta with the 35 million euros bid.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
