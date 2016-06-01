Report: Roma star Dzeko has eyes set on Germany
21 September at 15:30Could a reunion between Edin Dzeko and Wolfsburg be on the horizon? In Germany the questions seems to have been answered in the affirmative.
According to Bild, the Bosnian has contacted Olaf Rebbe, Wolfsburg’s manager, about a possible reunion next season. The record breaking Roma attacker, who scored an astonishing 39 goals in all competitions last year, has enjoyed a raging start in the Capital this season, scoring five goals in four Serie A matches.
When asked about the possibility of Dzeko joining the club next summer, Rebbe confirmed their interest in a reunion with the striker. “If Edin is on the market, we would consider it very seriously.”
Summer 2018 may present a perfect situation for Dzeko’s potential move to Wolfsburg as the club will likely part ways with German legend Mario Gomez. In Rome, the addition of Patrik Schick makes coping with Dzeko’s rumored departure much more palatable.
