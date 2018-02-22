Report: Roma star wanted by Arsenal, Barcelona and Man City
28 March at 13:30According to the latest reports from Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Barcelona are one of several European heavyweights who have set their sights on Roma winger Cengiz Ünder ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
The 20-year-old Turkish internationalist has been in outstanding form since the turn of the year and firmly established himself as one of the best young prospects in world football.
Though Giallorossi sporting director Monchi is well aware of interest from La Blaugrana, they are not the only club intent on prizing him away from the capital come the end of the season:
“His agent has a strong relationship with Barça and he informed me that there is definitely an interest there. We have not received any offers for the player but it would not surprise me if he was being tracked – he is a young, talented player who is scoring a lot of goals.”
Indeed, Calciomercato.com sources understand that the former İstanbul Başakşehir starlet was wanted by Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester City last year, and there is a good chance at least one of them will reignite their interest in him.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
