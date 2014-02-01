Report: Roma to sell Dzeko at the end of the season Will he join Chelsea?
01 February at 10:40Roma are set to sell Edin Dzeko at the end of the season after that his move to Chelsea collapsed in the last days of the January transfer window.
Roma and Chelsea had managed to reach an agreement for the Bosnian striker who, however, failed to agree personal terms with the Premier League champions who ended up signing Olivier Giroud from Arsenal instead.
Now, due to Giroud’s arrival at Stamford Bridge, Dzeko may not move to Chelsea at the end of the season especially because he wants to sign a long-term deal with a new club and Chelsea are not open to offer him a long term stay at the Stamord Bridge as he is over 30.
According to Repubblica, however, Chelsea will sell the Bosnian striker at the end of the season. His Roma exit has only been postponed. Chelsea may not be his next club, but Dzeko’s Roma exit seems to have already been planned.
