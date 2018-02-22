Report: Roma want Man Utd midfielder to replace Strootman
02 March at 11:45Roma sporting director Monchi has identified Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini as one of his prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
The Belgian, whose contract with the Red Devils expires at the end of June, is seen as an ideal replacement for Kevin Strootman, who is destined to leave the Giallorossi for a fee in the region of €40 million.
According to Corriere dello Sport, the former Sevilla transfer guru has initiated talks with Fellaini’s entourage with a view to bringing him to the Italian capital at the beginning of July. Indeed, the ex-Everton man is said to be open to the idea of moving to Serie A.
The 30-year-old has also been offered to Juventus, but they made it clear they are not interested in securing his services. The biggest threat to Roma comes from Turkey, with Beşiktaş said to be keen on luring him to Istanbul. The Black Eagles are willing to meet his demands for a €5 million salary, which the Stadio Olimpico outfit may not be able to afford.
(Corriere dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
