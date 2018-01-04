Cristiano Ronaldo has three offers on the table to leave Real Madrid, according to the latest reports from Spain.

El Mundo Deportivo claim that the Portuguese star is wanted by three elite clubs, and may be tempted to leave if he isn’t offered an improved deal.

The 32-year-old has won four Champions League titles with the Merengues, but has already threatened to leave before. According to MD, one of the big sticking points is the fact that he isn’t paid as much as Neymar and Lionel Messi, who are generally agreed to compose the Top 3 along with Ronaldo.

The Portuguese international and recent European Champion has already threatened to leave before, telling teammates on international duty that he wanted to leave last summer after it emerged that he was being investigated for alleged tax fraud in Spain.

Ronaldo has struggled to score this season too - by his standards - nabbing only four goals in La Liga. He’s netted nine in Europe, however.