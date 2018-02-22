Report: Ronaldo is only 23 years old biologically

Reports from Spanish daily Deportes Cope believe that Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is biologically only 23 years old.



The 33-year-old Portuguese won his fifth Ballon D'or title last year, equalling Lionel Messi's tally. He has scored 38 times in all competitions for the Los Blancos this season, but his recent overhead kick goal against Juventus caught the eyes of many, as the club mauled the Old Lady 3-0 in Turin.



A report from Deportes Cope says that the way Ronaldo scored with that overhead kick means that the Portuguese star is only 23 years old in a biological way.



While he is currently 33, Ronaldo hit the ball at a height of 2.23 metres above the ground and one metre of elevation was allowed by he being standstill before hitting the ball and jumping above. He has a fat mass of just 7 percent, which is an average for just 10 to 11 percent. And that is what only a 23-year-old can have.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)