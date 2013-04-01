Report: Ronaldo won't allow for Icardi to join Real Madrid
09 December at 19:30Florentino Perez has fallen in love with two forwards and wants to bring them to Real Madrid. For some time he has lusted over PSG star Neymar, and has designs on bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.
More recently, however, he’s fallen head over heels for Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi. But to bring him to Spain, he’ll first have to convince his most marketable star, Cristiano Ronaldo. If Don Balon is to believed, that’s going to be a very difficult task for the executive.
According to the Spanish outlet, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner wants no part in Icardi. Though the article doesn’t cite any specific quotes, they claim that he feels the four-headed attack of Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, and Borja Mayoral are enough, and doesn’t want Benzema sent away from the capital.
Based on their most recent performance, a 5-0 thrashing of Sevilla on Saturday evening, he may be right.
